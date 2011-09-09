HONG KONG Fidelity China Special Situations Plc(FCSS.L), managed by start portfolio manager Anthony Bolton, said the company bought back 350,000 shares for 85.625 pence each ($1.376) on Thursday.

The fund, which bought back the shares at a 5.1 percent discount to its net asset value of 90.22 pence, invests in companies listed in China and Hong Kong, and Chinese companies listed on other stock exchanges.

The fund had lost about a fifth of its value in 2011 up to September 5, underperforming peers and its benchmark, according to the fund factsheet.

Bolton's top holdings include China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (0762.HK), Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd (601318.SS) (2318.HK), the world's No.2 insurer by market value, and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), China's largest Internet company.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)