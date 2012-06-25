Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services Inc said it would sell its healthcare benefit solutions business to private equity firm Lightyear Capital for $335 million in cash, as it focuses on financial institutions.

The company said the sale includes its consumer driven healthcare business, which offers services like benefits administration, account processing and payment fulfillment to healthcare providers and others.

The business generated about $120 million in revenue in 2011 and added 5 cents per share to the company's adjusted earnings. FIS had total consolidated revenue of $5.75 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share in the year.

"The divestiture is consistent with our primary focus to serve financial institutions, as well as our strategy to maintain leadership positions in markets where we have meaningful scale," FIS Chief Executive Frank Martire said in a statement.

The company said it would retain its state and federal government-sponsored electronic benefits transfer businesses and programs.

FIS expects to incur an after-tax loss of about $55 million, or 19 cents per share, upon completion of the sale in the third quarter.

The company also expects the sale to reduce adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations by about 2 cents in the second quarter.

Full-year earnings per share from continuing operations will fall by 7 cents, before any reinvestment of net proceeds, FIS said.

FIS's shares were down about 2 percent at $32.82 in early trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

