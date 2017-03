Logo of German company SAP is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, March, 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT German business software maker SAP said it was buying technology firm Fieldglass as it continues aggressive growth of its internet-based services offering.

Chicago-based Fieldglass, which has 350 employees, offers cloud-based services for procuring and managing contingent labor and services, SAP said in a statement on Wednesday, without saying how much it was paying for the company.

It said it expected the transaction to close in the second quarter.

