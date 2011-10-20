Yum Brands profit tops expectations as KFC, Taco Bell deliver
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly net income on Thursday as the Midwestern regional bank set aside less money for soured loans and its expenses declined.
The Cincinnati-based bank reported third-quarter net income of $373 million, or 40 cents per share, up from $175 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Like many of its competitors, Fifth Third's lending income declined during the quarter. But the bank recorded a lower provision for loan losses and trimmed expenses to maintain profitability.
Net interest income shrank 2 percent to $902 million from $916 million.
But the provision for loan losses declined 81 percent to $87 million from $457 million a year earlier.
Total noninterest expenses shrank 3 percent to $946 million from $979 million a year ago.
Fifth Third shares closed down 4.9 percent at $10.66 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but its revenue missed forecasts and investors showed concern that one gauge of future demand from financial clients declined for the first time in almost three years.
LOS ANGELES Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and issued a conservative 2017 forecast that analysts said left room for improvement.