Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly net income on Thursday as the Midwestern regional bank set aside less money for soured loans and its expenses declined.

The Cincinnati-based bank reported third-quarter net income of $373 million, or 40 cents per share, up from $175 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like many of its competitors, Fifth Third's lending income declined during the quarter. But the bank recorded a lower provision for loan losses and trimmed expenses to maintain profitability.

Net interest income shrank 2 percent to $902 million from $916 million.

But the provision for loan losses declined 81 percent to $87 million from $457 million a year earlier.

Total noninterest expenses shrank 3 percent to $946 million from $979 million a year ago.

Fifth Third shares closed down 4.9 percent at $10.66 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)