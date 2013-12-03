British singer Rita Ora poses for photographs at the British Fashion Awards in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LOS ANGELES British R&B singer Rita Ora will be the latest addition to Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades of Grey" film, the Comcast Corp-owned studio said on Monday.

Ora, 23, will play Mia Grey, the adopted younger sister of billionaire protagonist Christian Grey, in the film adaptation of E. L. James' best-selling "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy of erotica novels.

Albanian-born Ora will join lead cast members Jamie Dornan, who plays the charming billionaire with a secret sexual fetish, and Dakota Johnson as shy student Anastasia Steele, who embarks on a passionate affair with Christian Grey.

This will be the third movie role for Ora, who also appeared in the 2004 British film "Spivs" and made a cameo in this year's "Fast & Furious 6" action film.

The "Hot Right Now" singer, signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label, is expected to release her second album in spring 2014.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy sold 90 million copies worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon known for its raunchy scenes, spawning offshoots and parodies. British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson will direct the movie, due in theaters on February 13, 2015.

