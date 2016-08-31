Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
LONDON Aug 31 - Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan said he was happy if his heartthrob status drew more young fans to watch his new World War Two film, "Anthropoid".
"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dornan was cheered by dozens of girls in London on Tuesday at the U.K. premiere of "Anthropoid", a period drama based on the true story of a 1940s operation to assassinate a Nazi officer.
"It's wrong to pigeonhole and try to say, 'It's only for this kind of people'. If people want to see it, based on my other work, that's fine. It's all good," Dornan told Reuters.
WARSAW Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year.
LOS ANGELES "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.