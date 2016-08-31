LONDON Aug 31 - Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan said he was happy if his heartthrob status drew more young fans to watch his new World War Two film, "Anthropoid".

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dornan was cheered by dozens of girls in London on Tuesday at the U.K. premiere of "Anthropoid", a period drama based on the true story of a 1940s operation to assassinate a Nazi officer.

"It's wrong to pigeonhole and try to say, 'It's only for this kind of people'. If people want to see it, based on my other work, that's fine. It's all good," Dornan told Reuters.