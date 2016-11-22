LONDON Actress Vaani Kapoor said Bollywood has become more liberal about intimacy on screen ahead of the release of her new film 'Befikre', a contemporary romantic comedy with passionate kissing scenes.

'Befikre' (Carefree), set in Paris and co-starring Ranveer Singh, also references sex and drinking, subjects normally absent from the traditional, conservative song-and-dance romances for which Bollywood is famed.

"There's a change in society," Kapoor said during a promotional event in London on Monday for the film.

"I feel they are evolving and with them you obviously see the cinema evolving and the people who are making it evolving and people accepting it and being more liberal and lenient towards it," she said.

'Befikre', which has been approved by India's Central Board of Film Certification, will be released in cinemas worldwide on Dec. 9.

