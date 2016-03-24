LONDON Bridget Jones, the fictional bumbling Londoner obsessed with her love life, is back, this time pregnant as well as with more men woes, in a new trailer for the latest film based on the hugely popular novels.

Fans got a first glimpse of "Bridget Jones's Baby" with a two-minute trailer released on Wednesday, showing Oscar winner Renee Zellweger returning as the much-loved, weight-fixated singleton, now in her 40s.

Beginning with a wedding scene, with Jones in a white dress walking down the aisle, it soon becomes clear that there is no- happily-ever-after as she has split from old love interest Mark Darcy, played by "The King's Speech" actor Colin Firth.

Single again, a new love interest, played by "Grey's Anatomy" actor Patrick Dempsey, enters the fold and when Jones becomes pregnant, she is not sure who the baby's father is.

The trailer shows plenty of comedy scenes, typical of Jones, as well as cameos from Oscar winner Emma Thompson and singer Ed Sheeran.

The film is the third installment of the franchise following 2001's "Bridget Jones's Diary" and 2004's "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason", based on the 1990s novels by Helen Fielding.

In 2013, the author released "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" in which she shocked fans by killing off Darcy, with Jones a widowed mother with a toy boy.

"Bridget Jones's Baby" is set for release in September.

