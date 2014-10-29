Noble, sympathetic Kong reimagined for 'Kong: Skull Island'
King Kong is back again - not climbing the Empire State Building clutching a distressed damsel in his colossal clutches, but as the mighty protector of a remote island in the 1970s.
LOS ANGELES Oscar-winning filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen will turn their wit on the complex workings of Hollywood's studios in a comedy featuring George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Universal Pictures said on Wednesday.
"Hail, Caesar!," scheduled for release Feb. 5, 2016, will follow a day in the life of a studio fixer who must tackle numerous challenges, the Comcast Corp-owned studio said in a statement.
Set in the later years of Hollywood's golden age, the film will also star Josh Brolin, Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton and Jonah Hill.
The Coen Brothers have previously won the best screenplay Oscar for 1996's "Fargo" and three Oscars including best director and picture for 2007's "No Country for Old Men."
They also co-wrote the screenplay for Angelina Jolie's upcoming directorial effort, "Unbroken," also made by Universal.
JERUSALEM Hollywood actor Richard Gere delighted fans after walking the red carpet in Jerusalem for the Israeli premiere of his new film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer".
American actress Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in New York this week and asked for full custody of the couple's daughter, as her estranged husband asked her to return to the negotiating table.