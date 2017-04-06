Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all 'who helped me get here'
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
TORONTO Anne Hathaway has ventured back into independent cinema to star in one of the quirkiest films of the year, "Colossal", which she refuses to categorize.
"I think it's all genres and none", she said, in a viewpoint similar to how she sees her role in the movie.
"The thing I loved about Gloria was she's just a mess, she's human, she's lost, and smart, and sweet, and compassionate and foolish, and just really, really alive and figuring it out", Hathaway said.
In "Colossal", Hathaway stars as Gloria, whose life is spiraling out of control after her drinking gets too much for her boyfriend, played by Dan Stevens, and she finds herself having to return to her hometown from New York.
There, she reconnects with an old friend of hers, Oscar, played by Sudeikis. However, when a monster begins a rampage through Seoul, Gloria begins to believe that the monster's life is connected to hers.
The film is directed by Spanish writer, director and actor Nacho Vigalondo and has been a film festival favorite, showing at Toronto, Sundance and San Sebastian.
"Colossal" is on limited release in the United States from April 7.
(Reporting and Writing by Reuters Television, Editing by Karishma Singh)
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis