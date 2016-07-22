San Diego’s annual Comic-Con pop culture event is host to hundreds of influencer panels, fan activities and cosplay, but there’s no draw quite like celebrities who want to meet their fans.

Actors Dave Franco and Emma Roberts met with fans who queued around the blocks and aisles in the expansive hall at the convention, signing autographs and promoting their latest film “Nerve.”

"This many people, you'd expect riots and chaos and stuff. Not riots but everyone's great. You're looking at me like I'm crazy but these are true statements," Franco exclaimed after the signing.

“Nerve,” based on the novel by Jeanne Ryan and out in theaters on Wednesday, follows a fictional new online app for young people that lets them be players or watchers. The players take on dares from the watchers for prize money, and the more watchers they get, the higher they advance in the game, turning them into instant, online celebrities.

"I think it's become even more relevant since we shot it, in the year and a half since we made the movie because while we were filming Periscope came out … and now Pokemon Go,” Roberts said. “People are becoming more and more obsessed with online games, app games and interacting with reality and fantasy.”

Filming “Nerve” changed Roberts’ own perceptions about online games, saying “the watchers dare the players what to do based on all their social media so that scares me, the amount of things people have access to about each other.”

Franco quipped, "They're all watching. Everyone's watching, right?"