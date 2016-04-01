Kerry Washington may be best known as political fixer Olivia Pope in ABC’s hit drama “Scandal,” but for her latest role, the actress explored the murky undertones of sexual harassment in U.S. politics in HBO film “Confirmation.”

Washington plays law professor Anita Hill, who became an international figure when she accused her former colleague, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment in 1991. The film premieres on the premium cable network on April 16.

"I think a lot of what the film is about is about the power of participation," said Washington. "We're so lucky to live in a democracy where our representatives, their job is to represent us, but they don't get to do that unless we show up, unless we let our voices be heard to participate through voting, so I think that's a lot of what the film is about and I hope that people get a window into that process and realize their own power.”

Washington was joined on the red carpet by Hill and actor Greg Kinnear, who plays current U.S. Vice President Joe Biden - Biden had presided over the hearings for Thomas' nomination as chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

"Laws have changed in the last 25 years in a huge way and you would really look at his case as a seminal case that brought it into the consciousness of most Americans," Kinnear said.