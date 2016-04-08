Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
London - Hollywood star Kevin Costner takes on a more violent role in action thriller "Criminal", playing an ex-convict who has the memories and skills of a dead FBI agent transferred into his brain.
Asked about what drew him to the movie, the Oscar winner said at the film's London premiere on Thursday: "The level of violence and spontaneity ... that was kind of authentic that I thought that I would try to bring to it, you know, the look."
"It's not something on paper I think someone attaches my name to, just when you read the thing ... But there was a moment in time when I knew I could play this guy."
The film also stars Ryan Reynolds, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman as well as "Batman v Superman" actress Gal Gadot.
"We are who we are because of our memories, so what if we scrap those down and get new memories, then who do we become," director Ariel Vromen said.
"I think that is a core idea for the film. It was a real intriguing point for me to join in."
"Criminal" hits cinemas worldwide from April 13.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.