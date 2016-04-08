Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
London - David Brent, the awkward boss in British television series "The Office" is back -- this time pursing a rock music career.
The character, played by British comedian Ricky Gervais, has got his own movie "David Brent: Life on the Road", for which a first teaser trailer was released on Thursday.
In the 2001-2003 TV show, which inspired a U.S. version starring Steve Carell, Brent was the manager of a paper company and made his staff cringe many a time with his jokes as a TV crew filmed life in the office.
In the trailer, Brent can be seen walking into the building reception announcing "He's back ... Did you miss me?", before making his usual cringe-worthy comments.
"David Brent: Life on the Road" hits UK cinemas in August.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.