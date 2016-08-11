Actor and director Ricky Gervais (C) performs as his character David Brent with backing band Foregone Conclusion at the world premiere of his film David Brent Life on the Road in London, Britain August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Actor and director Ricky Gervais (C) performs as his character David Brent with backing band Foregone Conclusion at the world premiere of his film David Brent Life on the Road in London, Britain August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

David Brent, the awkward boss from British television series "The Office," is back in a new movie in what may be his last outing for a while, according to comedian Ricky Gervais who portrays the famously irritating character.

"David Brent: Life on the Road" features the former office boss as a traveling salesman now attempting to be a rock star with his band Foregone Conclusion.

"I don't know. Never say never but it's probably the last major thing you'll see of him for a while," Gervais told Reuters at the film's premiere in London on Wednesday night.

"(After promoting the film) I think I'll lay him to rest for a little while probably...and then do something else, like I did after 'The Office' ...You don't just want to do one thing for 30 years."

"David Brent: Life on the Road" hits UK and Irish cinemas on Aug. 19.

(Reporting By Saskia O'Donoghue; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)