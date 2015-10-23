LONDON - British singer Ed Sheeran has enjoyed a meteoric rise to global stardom with a string of hits such as “Thinking Out Loud” and “Sing”.

Now, he also has his own film, which premiered in London on Thursday.

“Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts” follows Sheeran as he played three sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium – something he says he had always dreamed off.

The film will be in select cinemas worldwide from Friday until Sunday.