'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
LONDON - British singer Ed Sheeran has enjoyed a meteoric rise to global stardom with a string of hits such as “Thinking Out Loud” and “Sing”.
Now, he also has his own film, which premiered in London on Thursday.
“Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts” follows Sheeran as he played three sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium – something he says he had always dreamed off.
The film will be in select cinemas worldwide from Friday until Sunday.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.