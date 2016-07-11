Executive producer Dan Aykroyd poses at the premiere of the film 'Ghostbusters' in Hollywood, California U.S., July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Paul Feig poses with cast members (L-R) Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig pose at the premiere of the film 'Ghostbusters' in Hollywood, California U.S., July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans wait at the premiere of the film 'Ghostbusters' in Hollywood, California U.S., July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON London commuters got a taste of the supernatural from the "Ghostbusters" world on Monday, coming face to face with a replica of the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and green slime at one of the capital's main train stations.

The character's head appeared to smash through the floor at London's Waterloo station while fake green slime seemed to ooze down from the ceiling in a promotional stunt for the new "Ghostbusters" film, a reboot of the popular 1984 comedy.

"Ghostbusters" hits cinemas worldwide starting Monday.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)