LOS ANGELES - The stars from 'The Hunger Games', Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, sank their hands and feet in the forecourt of Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre ahead of the release of the last installment of the franchise.

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2', released later this month, concludes the hugely popular film franchise, based on the books by Suzanne Collins.

The trio said they would not miss seeing each other on set as they were friends off set as well.

"We still hang out all the time, it's ok. It's actually a lot more fun to hang out when you're not at work," Lawrence said at the ceremony on Saturday.

"Yeah, we're not just work associates, we're like actual real friends," Hutcherson added.