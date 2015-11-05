Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
Stars of the 'Hunger Games' films said they were sad to see the end of the box office smash franchise as they assembled on a black carpet for the premiere of the last installment in the series "Mockingjay - Part 2".
Based on the books by Suzanne Collins, the movies have won a global following since their launch in 2012.
"I've been too overwhelmed trying to sign for everybody. I haven't been able to process that this is the last world premiere," actress Jennifer Lawrence said at the Berlin premiere on Wednesday night.
"Oh my God, it's the last world premiere. Oh my God, that's so sad."
Despite the autumn chill in Berlin -- where some "Mockingjay - Part 2" scenes were filmed -- thousands of fans waited to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew.
"I think what we've all really enjoyed are the people," actress Julianne Moore said. "It's a tremendously, wonderfully talented, fun group of people."
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" hits cinemas worldwide from Nov. 18.
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.