Veteran British director Ken Loach debuted his latest film in London on Tuesday, which explores how Britain's social security system pushes a downtrodden carpenter and a single mother of two into poverty in the northeastern city of Newcastle.

"I, Daniel Blake," which opens in UK theaters on Friday and in U.S. theaters in December, stars comedian Dave Johns as joiner Daniel, who is denied disability benefits when unable to work through illness.

He befriends young mother Katie (newcomer Hayley Squires) as they battle with the authorities.

The film won the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or trophy for drama earlier this year.

