Cobie Smulders poses as she arrives for the European premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Danika Yarosh poses as she arrives for the European premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Director Edward Zwick poses as he arrives for the European premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Posters showing actor Tom Cruise on show for the European premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tom Cruise poses as he arrives for the European premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Crowds of screaming fans braced the cold and packed into London's Leicester Square on Thursday to catch a glimpse of Tom Cruise as he premiered his film "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back", which he described as a "classic action" film filled with suspense.

The film sees Cruise reprise his role in the sequel to the 2012 film "Jack Reacher" playing a former U.S. military officer turned fugitive, on a mission to uncover a conspiracy that has accused his colleague, Major Susan Turner, of espionage.

Turner is played by Cobie Smulders - the "How I Met Your Mother" actress - who was also at the European premiere.

"He's just got such a unique wit," Cruise said about Reacher, a character based on books written by British author Lee Child, who also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Cruise said he was busy working on his sixth Mission Impossible film and also hinted that he was in talks about taking up his popular role as daring pilot "Maverick" in a Top Gun sequel, although he stopped short of making promises to fans.

"We've been talking about it, it's just the right script ... it's got to be right," he told Reuters.

"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back", was directed by Edward Zwick who worked with Cruise on the 2003 film "The Last Samurai" and said that the two had developed a trust and simply "took up where we left off."

(Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Richard Balmforth)