Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
SEOUL - Hollywood star Matt Damon on Friday promised some "great action" in the highly-anticipated upcoming "Jason Bourne" film, citing fight scenes and a huge car chase as he reprises the role of the super spy.
Damon starred in box office hits "The Bourne Identity," "The Bourne Supremacy" and "The Bourne Ultimatum." He is joined in the latest production by British director Paul Greengrass who was at the helm for "Supremacy" and "Ultimatum."
"To be reunited with Paul Greengrass was really the main reason for making this movie for me," Damon told reporters in Seoul. "There's great action in this movie. There are some really great fight sequences that we worked really hard on...and also we've got a car chase in this movie that is bigger than anything we've ever done."
"Jason Bourne" hits cinemas worldwide from July 27.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
WARSAW Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year.
LOS ANGELES "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.