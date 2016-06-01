Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES Britain's beloved cinematic singing nanny Mary Poppins will once again grace the big screens, this time with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of the Broadway smash-hit "Hamilton," as her sidekick, Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
"Mary Poppins Returns," a sequel to the 1964 classic film "Mary Poppins," is scheduled for release in theaters on Christmas Day 2018 and will star British actress Blunt in the titular role made famous by Julie Andrews.
Miranda, who recently won a Pulitzer Prize for creating and starring in Broadway's historical, hip-hop musical "Hamilton," will play a new character named Jack, a street lamplighter.
"Mary Poppins," the movie based on the popular children's books by author P.L. Travers, followed a magical flying British nanny as she improved the lives of the unhappy Banks family with the aid of chirpy Cockney chimneysweep Bert, played by Dick Van Dyke.
The new film will be set in Depression-era London, the setting of Travers' stories, and will see Mary Poppins return to the now grownup Jane Banks, Michael Banks and his three children after they suffer a personal loss, Disney said.
"Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives," the studio said.
The studio did not say in its statement whether Andrews, now 80, or Van Dyke, 90, will appear in any capacity and representatives for the actors did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
"Mary Poppins Returns" is the latest in a slate of reboots from Disney, which last year remade animated fairytale "Cinderella" into a live action film. Disney will also release the live action "Beauty and the Beast," starring Emma Watson, next year.
The studio also owns George Lucas' "Star Wars" science-fiction adventure franchise and the Marvel superhero franchise.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by G Crosse)
WARSAW Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year.
LONDON Comedian and actor Will Arnett reprises voicing Batman in "The Lego Batman Movie", a role he said took a toll on his vocal chords with long sessions in the booth performing the superhero's well-known deep gravelly voice.