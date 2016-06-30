Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES So far in 2016, Zac Efron has played a dim-witted jock for hire and an uptight guy with a lewd granddad, but in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” the actor lends his comedy chops for a comedy based on the real life events of brothers Mike and Dave Stangle.
The film, out in theaters on July 8, sees Efron pay Dave and “Pitch Perfect” actor Adam DeVine play Mike, who advertise for dates to attend a wedding with them and get more than they bargained for with party animals Tatiana (Aubrey Plaza) and Alice (Anna Kendrick).
At the premiere of “Mike and Dave” in Hollywood on Wednesday, Efron and DeVine goofed around with their real life counterparts.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.