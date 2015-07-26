LONDON Hollywood star Tom Cruise says he would be open to reprising his 1980s role as U.S. Navy pilot Maverick in a possible sequel to action drama "Top Gun".

The 1986 blockbuster turned Cruise into a major box office draw. Last month, film producer and Skydance media company Chief Executive David Ellison was quoted in media reports as saying work on a "Top Gun 2" screenplay was underway.

"It would be fun. I would like to get back into those jets," Cruise told Reuters at the London premiere of his latest action film "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" on Saturday night.

"It would have to be practical. I don't want any CGI jets. I want to shoot it like how we shot the first one."

Cruise, known for performing his own stunts, returns to the silver screen as agent Ethan Hunt in the fifth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" action films.

The 53-year old has performed a range of stunts for the role, such as swinging off buildings and leaping off skyscrapers. In this movie, he holds onto the side of a plane as it takes off.

"Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" opens in cinemas next week.

(Reporting By Alex Fraser; Addtional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)