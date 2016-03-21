"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" actress and writer Nia Vardalos says it is her fault a sequel to the hit romantic comedy was so long in the making.

The 2002 film, which followed young Greek woman Toula (Vardalos) as she tried to get her family to accept her non-Greek love interest Ian (John Corbett), proved a big success, grossing around $368 million worldwide.

In "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2", married life and parenthood are the focus of the story, with another big, fat Greek wedding in the works.

"It was actually my fault that the sequel took so long. They asked me immediately after the first movie to write the sequel and I said no because I had written that Toula was a mum and I was actually in a very private struggle to become a mum," Vardalos said in an interview.

"It was a long process for me and I thought, I can't."

However her story, she added, had a happy ending.

"I became a mum and here we are first day of kindergarten, I was that mum, crying so hard that people were I'm sure backing away from me," she said.

"And another mother, I think in an effort to calm me down, said something which put me in a state of panic. She said: 'Oh come on, in 13 years they'll go off to college and leave us'. And I went (gasps) and that's when I realized I had morphed into my own suffocating ethnic parents."

Vardalos, whose screenplay for the original was nominated for an Oscar, said she did not feel pressure for the sequel.

"I tend to go through life not worrying about expectations because I had grown up with so many familial expectations that I would marry a Greek boy and have 19 babies, and be a nice Greek girl," she said.

"I still am a nice Greek girl but I went a different path and so I tend to approach things that way that I just don't worry."

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" hits cinemas from March 23.