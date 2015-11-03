Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
NEW YORK - Snoopy and the director Paul Feig paid a visit to the Nasdaq exchange in Times Square to ring the closing bell to promote their new film, "The Peanuts Movie."
For Feig working on the film that follows Snoopy and his best friend Charlie Brown as they set off to pursue their enemy the Red Baron was a dream come true.
"I was a Peanuts fan since I was five years old and grew up reading the comic strips," said Feig. "I watched all the TV shows.”
"The Peanuts Movie" will be released in the United States on Friday.
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.