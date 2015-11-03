NEW YORK - Snoopy and the director Paul Feig paid a visit to the Nasdaq exchange in Times Square to ring the closing bell to promote their new film, "The Peanuts Movie."

For Feig working on the film that follows Snoopy and his best friend Charlie Brown as they set off to pursue their enemy the Red Baron was a dream come true.

"I was a Peanuts fan since I was five years old and grew up reading the comic strips," said Feig. "I watched all the TV shows.”

"The Peanuts Movie" will be released in the United States on Friday.