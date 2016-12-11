Musician Ricky Martin (L) and guests arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Donnie Yen poses next to an 'X-wing fighter' on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast poses on the red carpet as they arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Terry Crews poses next to an 'X-wing fighter' on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans wearing costumes await arrivals on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The 'Storm Troopers' arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Peter Mayhew, who has played the role of 'Chewbacca' in previous 'Star Wars' movies, arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Alan Tudyk (L), Diego Luna and Donnie Yen (R) arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Felicity Jones arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Felicity Jones and Chief Executive Officer of Disney Bob Iger arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Gareth Edwards dons a 'Storm Trooper' helmet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chief Executive Officer of Disney Bob Iger, producer Kathleen Kennedy, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Alan Horn and President The Walt Disney Studios Alan Bergman (L to R) arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Alan Horn and actress Felicity Jones arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Diego Luna and Felicity Jones pose as they arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The cast and crew pose on the red carpet while a 'Storm Trooper' walks by as they arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LOS ANGELES With a new band of rebels and a high-stakes journey, "Star Wars" ushered in a new chapter on Saturday by bringing a galaxy far, far away to the heart of Hollywood for the "Rogue One" premiere.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, "Rogue One" is the first standalone film in Disney's "Star Wars" reboot. It stars a brand new cast in a storyline that does not follow the third trilogy that started with last year's hit, "The Force Awakens".

Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Imperial Commander Orson Krennic, described "Rogue One" as "the really tough cousin" to previous "Star Wars" films.

"People are going to understand exactly where it lives in the 'Star Wars' world and timeline, and I feel like this is a much grittier, harder-edged film and it really packs a hell of a wallop," Mendelsohn told Reuters on the red carpet, which featured a life-size Rebel Alliance X-Wing jet.

"Rogue One", in theaters on Dec. 16, follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), the daughter of a weapons specialist who has been in hiding under another name for years. Her fate is quickly tied in with Rebel Alliance pilot Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, and Imperial pilot Bodhi Rook, played by Riz Ahmed, who defects from the dark side.

The trio band together with more rebels to fight the evil Darth Vader's plans for intergalactic domination.

Jones described Erso as "a bit of a tomboy", saying she had prepare intensely for the role's physical demands.

"I had to be in the gym for far too long, which I have to say is not enjoyable. But for the sake of 'Star Wars', I was prepared to do it," she said.

The movie explores the journey preceding the events that launched George Lucas' intergalactic saga with 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope".

The audience at Hollywood's Pantages Theater were among the first to see the full movie, and cheered as homages and references were made to the previous films.

The diverse cast boasts Mexican actor Luna, British-Pakistani actor Ahmed, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Chinese actors Donnie Yen and Wen Jiang.

"All my friends ... said 'We're so excited for you. You're the first Chinese actor that's going to be in the 'Star Wars' universe,' and everything just dawned on me," Yen said.

"This is history making here, so I'm so glad that I'm standing here in front of the camera."

(Editing by Louise Ireland)