Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK - New York shoppers got a surprise when food in a grocery store suddenly came to life and started talking to them.
The animatronic melon, loaf of bread and a sausage, placed around the store in Long Island City, New York and controlled remotely by actor Seth Rogen were part of an elaborate stunt to promote his raunchy comedy “Sausage Party.” Rogen, who voices some of the characters and came up with the idea for the film, interacted with shoppers while hidden in a camera control room.
The animated comedy is strictly for adults, packed with sexually explicit jokes about supermarket foods unaware they will be turned into meals once they leave the shelves of the grocery store.
“Sausage Party” opened in U.S. movie theaters on Friday and thanks to strong reviews is expected to do well at the box office.
WARSAW Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year.
LOS ANGELES "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.