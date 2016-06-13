Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Asian and global stars descended on Shanghai on Saturday, for the opening of the city's annual film festival.
Some of the biggest names in Asian cinema were at the event, including Fan Bingbing - as well as American actor Bradley Cooper and British 'Lord of the Rings' star Ian McKellen.
More than 2400 films are set to be screened at the festival, which runs from June 11-19. This year's biggest draw is Werner Herzog's latest offering "Salt and Fire", one of 14 films competing for the festival's top award, the Golden Goblet
(Reporting by Saskia O’Donoghue)
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.