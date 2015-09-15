NEW YORK - Actress Emily Blunt wrestles with her moral compass as an FBI agent who is recruited into a high-risk task against a drugs operation in Mexico in the new thriller "Sicario."

"She does represent such morality and the right way of doing things," she said on the red carpet ahead of the film's New York premiere.

Blunt co-stars with actors Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro in the film that opens in select theaters on Sept. 18 and wide U.S. release on Oct. 2.