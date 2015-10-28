Actors Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris and Christoph Waltz (L-R) pose for photographers on the red carpet at the German premiere of the new James Bond 007 film ''Spectre'' in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

NEW YORK The latest James Bond movie "Spectre" is breaking records at the British box office, Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday.

The movie starring Daniel Craig as secret agent 007 took $9.2 million in its first full day in what Sony said was the biggest Tuesday ever in movie-going history in Britain. The figure was also bigger than the first-day U.K. gross for the last Bond movie, "Skyfall," in 2012, the studio said in a statement.

"Skyfalll" went on to take in $1.1 billion at global box offices, easily recouping its estimated $200 million budget.

"Spectre," which had its world premiere in London on Monday night, has won good reviews from movie critics and is due to open in North America and much of the rest of the world on Nov. 6.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)