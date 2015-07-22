LONDON The first full trailer for the upcoming James Bond film "Spectre" was released on Wednesday, promising the usual action-packed explosions, fast-paced chases and dealings with sinister characters.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as secret agent 007 for the fourth time in the movie directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes and scheduled for release later this year.

Mendes also directed the last Bond film "Skyfall", which grossed $1.1 billion at box offices worldwide.

The two and a half minute trailer starts with a cool and collected Bond being questioned by M, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, over a rogue mission to Mexico City.

In all the characteristics of a Bond film, action-packed scenes soon follow as the secret agent uncovers the shady Spectre organization and its dark link to villain Franz Oberhauser, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

"It was me, James, the author of all your pain," Oberhauser can be seen teasing Bond in the clip.

British actress Naomie Harris plays Miss Moneypenny while Italian actress Monica Bellucci and French actress Lea Seydoux also have roles.

"Spectre", the 24th James Bond film, is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on October 26 and in the United States on November 6.

