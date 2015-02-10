LOS ANGELES Sony Pictures and Marvel Studies have reached a deal to partner on the next installment of the $4 billion Spider-Man franchise, uniting the web-slinging superhero with Marvel's comic book universe.

Kevin Feige, president of Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios, will co-produce the next film set for July 2017 release with Sony's Amy Pascal, according to a statement from the firms.

Under the agreement, the Spider-Man will also appear in an upcoming Marvel film, and Marvel characters, which include Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, could appear in later Spider-Man films, the statement said.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, a division of Sony Corp, will continue to own the cinematic rights to Spider-Man, a Marvel superhero, the statement said.

"Spider-Man has more than 50 years of history in Marvel's world, and with this deal, fans will be able to experience Spider-Man taking his rightful place among other Super Heroes," the statement said.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Writing by Curtis Skinner; editing by David Clarke)