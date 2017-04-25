Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
The May 24 release date marked a shift in strategy for Disney, whose two previous new entries in the sci-fi adventure have all been set for release in mid-December, during the winter holidays.
Disney gave no details on "Star Wars: Episode IX," about which little is known except that it will be directed by Colin Trevorrow.
"Episode IX" completes the trilogy that began after Disney bought George Lucas's Lucasfilm in a $4 billion deal in 2012. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which reunited the original cast of the first 1977 film, was released in December 2015, and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is due to open worldwide on Dec. 15, 2017.
Disney on Tuesday also announced that another of its blockbuster franchise revivals, a new Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford, had been pushed back by a year to July 2020. The studio gave no explanation for the change in the release date for the as-yet untitled film that had been originally scheduled for July 2019.
