LOS ANGELES - Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", actor Mark Hamill went undercover as a stormtrooper on Hollywood Boulevard to support a charity push.

A video on YouTube shows the Luke Skywalker actor putting on a stormtrooper outfit in a studio before hitting the famed boulevard.

"The last time anybody saw me in a stormtrooper outfit was when we rescued the princess off the Death Star," Hamill says in the video, referring to his appearance in 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope".

Hamill donned the costume to share a message about a charity push, in which should people donate at least $10 to Omaze.com's Star Wars: Force for Change campaign, they could win VIP tickets to the upcoming "Star Wars" premiere in Los Angeles.