LOS ANGELES "Star Wars" fans have waited about 10 years for the next instalment of the hugely popular sci-fi saga.

On Monday, after months of secrecy, some got the chance to see "The Force Awakens" at its world premiere in Los Angeles.

"Everything I've dreamed of. It is absolutely fantastic," fan Brandon Jackson said.

"I want to tell you everything but I can't because I can't do that but it was awesome. It was amazing, it was everything that we've been waiting for. You won't be disappointed."

The story of "The Force Awakens", directed by J.J. Abrams, follows on from a trilogy of films which began in 1977.

There was a set of prequel movies between 1999 and 2005, widely seen as a disappointment.

But fans on Monday said the magic was back. "The look and the feel of the film is like the old trilogy. It felt like home," fan Mike Senna said. "It felt warm and fuzzy. It was really good. J.J. and his crew did so well."

"The Force Awakens" stars old hands Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill as well as newcomers Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

Its plot has been shrouded in secrecy for months, with few details revealed except for some broad character outlines. Reviews of the new film are embargoed until Wednesday.

"It was a very emotional and crazy movie, perfect and awesome. I loved the cast and the shots were great, so was the sound," young fan Cole Dickey said. "There was a lot of drama and I thought it was a really great movie."

Creator George Lucas, who sold the "Star Wars" franchise to Disney in 2012 for some $4 billion, was honored at Monday's premiere, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opens in most countries this week.

