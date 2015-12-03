Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK As "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" nears its highly-anticipated release, Sotheby's is giving fans of the sci-fi franchise the chance to own a piece of movie history.
The auction house is holding a sale of "Star Wars" collectibles in New York with original action figures, prop replicas and memorabilia.
"This is a great auction, there's almost 400 figures from the vintage line from 1977 to 1985 which is a huge amount of both quantity and variety," James Gallo, owner of Toy and Comic Heaven who served as a consultant for Sotheby's for the sale, said.
"There's also approximately 100 master replica items, helmets, blasters that were made off the original prop mold. So it's a large amount of 'Star Wars' items in one sale."
The collection comes from "Star Wars" fan NIGO, a Japanese designer said to have amassed the items over several decades.
The online only sale will take place on Dec. 11.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK Drake's album "More Life" spent a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, keeping Britain's Ed Sheeran in second place while musician Trey Songz debuted at No. 3, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.