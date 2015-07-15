Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of 'Focus' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Smith poses at the premiere of 'Focus' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Warner Bros has released the first trailer of "Batman" spin-off "Suicide Squad", offering an initial glimpse of DC Comics' band of anti-heroes, after it said footage was leaked from a presentation at comics fans convention Comic-Con International.

The film, which sees a number of imprisoned villains grouped together to form a black ops team, stars Hollywood actors Will Smith, Jared Leto, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis as well as model Cara Delevingne.

"Suicide Squad" is scheduled for release next year. A first look at the film was shown to fans at the San Diego Comic-Con gathering at the weekend.

Warner Bros. said it had initially tried to contain footage that was pirated from there but then decided to release the same clips as an official teaser for the film.

"We regret this decision as it was our intention to keep the footage as a unique experience for the Comic-Con crowd," Sue Kroll, Warner Bros. Pictures President Worldwide Marketing and International Distribution, said in a statement.

"But we cannot continue to allow the film to be represented by the poor quality of the pirated footage stolen from our presentation."

The trailer offers a first look of Robbie's Harley Quinn dangling upside down in a cage, Smith's Deadshot hitting a punch bag and Leto's green-haired Joker flashing his silver teeth.

"Suicide Squad" is scheduled for release next summer.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan)