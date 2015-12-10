LONDON - Walt Disney Pictures has revealed a sneak peek of upcoming film "The BFG", based on the popular children's book by Roald Dahl.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie follows a little girl who encounters a Big Friendly Giant (BFG).

The trailer, released on Wednesday, reveals little more than the giant's eyes and huge hand, focusing more on the film's child character Sophie, played by Ruby Barnhill.

"The BFG" is set for release next summer.