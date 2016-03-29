LOS ANGELES - Actress Melissa McCarthy premiered her latest comedy "The Boss" in Los Angeles on Monday, walking the red carpet with husband Ben Falcone who directed the movie.

In the film, the "Bridesmaids" actress plays the self-declared "wealthiest woman in America" Michelle Darnell, who ends up bankrupt and jailed for insider trading.

Once out of prison with a new intent of kindness, she finds that not everyone is so willing to forget her past evil ways.

The movie also stars Kristen Bell, Tyler Labine, Peter Dinklage and Kathy Bates.

"I think it's really fun. We worked really, really hard on the script. We're constantly changing it at the end of each night of shooting, we re-evaluate has anything changed today that may affect the work tomorrow," McCarthy said about improvising during shooting.

"We improvise tiny little bits. I improvise a lot but it never strays away from that map."

The actress added that she also grew to like her character.

"As tough as she is, I think her message was always if you work hard enough and prove it, you can do it, which I think is very different from a bad boss who almost doesn't want you to succeed," McCarthy said.

"The Boss" hits cinemas from April 7.