BERLIN - Director Quentin Tarantino brought "The Hateful Eight" to Berlin on Tuesday ahead of the film's premiere in Germany.

The movie, set in post-Civil War Wyoming, follows bounty hunter John Ruth (Kurt Russell) and fugitive Daisy (Jennifer Jason Leigh) as they travel toward the town of Red Rock before meeting two strangers, whom they take onboard their stagecoach.

When a blizzard builds, they take refuge and meet other travelers. As they get to know each other, all is not quite as it seems.

Jason Leigh, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance, spent much of the film handcuffed to Russell.

"Within three days ... we were like an old married couple," she told a news conference. "We really had this dance that became kind of effortless and after a while when we weren't cuffed together I missed him terribly."

Working with past collaborators such as Samuel L. Jackson and Tim Roth, Tarantino said he had "the best time" making the movie since he did "Kill Bill".

"It was just a joy and part of the joy was the fact that I think me and all the actors we were all happy with the material and we were confident with it and we had really rehearsed it fairly well so they knew it and I knew it and it was just fun every day", he said.

Asked about the Feb. 28 Oscars ceremony -- following criticism about the lack of actors of color being nominated and the likes of Spike Lee and Will Smith saying they would skip the awards -- Tarantino said: "If I was nominated, I'd go."