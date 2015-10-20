LONDON "Fast & Furious" actor Vin Diesel swaps the world of speeding cars for the supernatural in "The Last Witch Hunter", playing a man destined to kill witches for all eternity to save humanity.

The action star has plenty of stunts and fights in the fantasy adventure, which also stars Michael Caine and "Game of Thrones" actress Rose Leslie.

"I was doing fight choreography for over a month and it kind of all changes when you have a propane tank strapped to your back and a flaming sword," Diesel said at the film's London premiere on Monday night.

"If you're off a couple of inches your whole wardrobe will go up in flames."

Caine portrays Dolan 36th in the movie, a mentor to Diesel's lead character Kaulder.

"I'm very experienced so it was simple and the part was lovely ... and it was short," Caine said.

"I didn't spend 10 weeks getting up at half past six in the morning, I only did two weeks on the picture."

"The Last Witch Hunter" hits cinemas worldwide starting from Wednesday.

(Reporting By Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)