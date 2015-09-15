Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
COPENHAGEN Award-winning singer, actor and heartthrob Justin Timberlake will star in "Trolls", a DreamWorks animated musical about the spiky-haired Danish dolls, the studio said on Tuesday.
Timberlake will play Branch, a "hilariously hardcore survivalist", joining Anna Kendrick as Princess Poppy in the first movie adaptation starring the Danish toys, which have already played cameos roles in Pixar's Toy Story movies.
The blank-gazed dolls with colorful spiky hairdos were inspired by Scandinavian troll folklore. They were first crafted in 1959 by Danish woodcutter Thomas Dam, too poor to afford a Christmas present for his daughter, and grew in popularity in the sixties.
The movie will be directed by Mike Mitchell, who is well qualified by virtue of his experience on DreamWorks' other troll franchise, Shrek. It will be released on Nov. 4, 2016 by 20th Century Fox.
(Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.