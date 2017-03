TOKYO - The 28th annual Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, with celebrities such as Hilary Swank and Helen Mirren walking the red carpet for the opening ceremony.

"It's wonderful to be back here in Tokyo. It's such a beautiful city, and I love the people, culture, the food," Swank told Japanese media. “It's nice to be part of the Tokyo Film Festival.”

The festival runs until Oct.31, with more than 200 films being shown.