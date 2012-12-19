NEW YORK The U.S. National Film Registry on Wednesday named 25 films to be preserved as cultural treasures, ranging from Audrey Hepburn's 1961 classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" to Clint Eastwood's "Dirty Harry" and the sci-fi action movie "The Matrix."

The film list also includes the 1992 female ensemble comedy drama, "A League of Their Own," directed by Penny Marshall, and "Born Yesterday," which starred Judy Holliday and was released in 1950, and the 1983 holiday classic "A Christmas Story."

The list includes Hollywood classics, documentaries, early films, and independent and experimental motion pictures spanning the years 1897-1999.

It goes back as far "The Corbett-Fitzsimmons Title Fight" - independently produced motion picture recordings of famous boxing contests from 1897 - and to 1914, when "Uncle Tom's Cabin" and "The Wishing Ring; An Idyll of Old England" were released.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney; editing by Patricia Reaney and David Brunnstrom)