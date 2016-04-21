NEW YORK - Brazilian soccer legend Pele, in New York for the premiere this week of a new movie about his career at the Tribeca film festival, said he hopes the film will inspire a new generation of players.

“What we're going to pass to the youngsters, to the new generation, is how to behave to be there. That is very important to me and I thank God to give me this opportunity to pass to the kids," Pele, now 75, who led Brazil to three World Cup victories, told a news conference on Thursday.

“Pele: Birth of a Legend,” is directed by brothers Michael and Jeff Zimbalist, and traces Pele’s rise from poverty to become the man considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time.

Pele recalled how, as a nine year old, he found his father in tears when Brazil lost the 1950 World Cup final. “I didn't know what to do. I said, 'don't worry, I'm going to win one World Cup for you!' I swear I said this when I was 9-years-old. And God was good for me, He gave me three World Cups. I won three World Cups."