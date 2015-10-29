Kanye West settles with Hungarian singer over alleged song theft
Kanye West has settled a lawsuit by a Hungarian rock singer who accused the hip-hop star of sampling one of his best-known works without permission for the 2013 song "New Slaves."
LOS ANGELES - "Trumbo", the film about Dalton Trumbo, premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday night, the same place where the screenwriter was blacklisted back in 1947.
"Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston portrays Trumbo in the film, which follows his journey from a life as one of the world's best paid screenwriters to being decried as a traitor, jailed and forced to write classics like "Roman Holiday" in secret.
"People are still alive who knew the man. In this case, we were very fortunate his daughters are alive and well, his daughter-in-law is alive and well and so their help was instrumental on this," Cranston said.
The film, which also stars British actress Helen Mirren, is released in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 6.
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".