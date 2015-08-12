Uggie, the energetic Jack Russell terrier who captured hearts when he appeared in the Oscar-winning silent movie "The Artist," has died in Los Angeles at the age of 13, his owner said on Wednesday.

The white and tan dog, who charmed audiences and the media in red carpet appearances to promote the movie, had a prostate tumor and died last week.

"We regret to inform to all our friends, family and Uggie's fans that our beloved boy has passed away," Uggie's owner and trainer Omar Von Muller said in a Facebook posting.

"Uggie had a cancerous tumor in the prostate and is now in a better place not feeling pain. Thank you for your support, I will not be reading any comments for a while as it is too painful at the moment," he added.

Uggie starred as "The Dog" alongside French actor Jean Dujardin in the 2011 movie which won five Oscars, including best picture. Fans of Uggie conducted an unsuccessful campaign to have him nominated for an Oscar in his own right.

His stunts and tricks led to numerous television appearances and in 2012 he became the first dog to have his prints cemented outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, alongside acting legends such as Elizabeth Taylor, John Wayne and Judy Garland.

Uggie, who also appeared in the movies "Water for Elephants" and "The Campaign," retired in 2012.

(Corrects dog's age in first paragraph to 13)

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)