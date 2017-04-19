Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
LOS ANGELES The stars of "Unforgettable" came out to premiere the new romantic thriller in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
In the film, Rosario Dawson plays Julia, a young woman whose life is turned upside down by her husband's ex-wife Tessa, played by Katherine Heigl.
As the film progresses, Tessa becomes more and more obsessive as she tries to exact revenge on Julia.
"I think what I love about this movie is the fact that the women are all in their own ways striving to be perfect and are traumatized by that and are hurting themselves in their relationships," Dawson said on the red carpet.
The film had numerous women in key roles, including Denise Di Novi as producer and director.
Di Novi, who is best known for producing credits including 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Batman Returns' and 'Crazy Stupid Love' was asked to direct by the studio when she pitched the project and demanded a female director - only to find herself being offered the role.
'Unforgettable' goes on release in the United States on April 21.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler)
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.